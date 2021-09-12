Olamide Zaccheaus start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons no longer have Julio Jones on roster, so plenty of receptions are available to be had for the rest of the wide receivers for Matt Ryan to throw to. One of the beneficiaries of additional opportunities is likely to be Olamide Zaccheaus, who will get his season started against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Zaccheaus will enter his third season as a professional, and he didn’t have a significant role in this offense in 2020 with 20 catches for 274 yards a touchdown reception. He should be in for his best year as a professional with increased opportunities in the offense. Calvin Ridley is going to be the No. 1 passing option for the Falcons, and Russell Gage figures to have another good season. Whether Zaccheaus can develop into a consistent contributor will be interesting to see with the pass catching options that also includes rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who is expected to be a star.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Zaccheaus is not going to be a fantasy option for Week 1 of the NFL season and should remain on the bench. He is worth monitoring to see whether he is worthy of being on more fantasy rosters than he currently is.