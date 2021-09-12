Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets enter a new era with rookie QB Zach Wilson, who the team selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Wilson was dominant in his final season at BYU, throwing 33 touchdowns to just three interceptions while leading the Cougars to a 11-1 record. The Jets hope he can achieve similar success in the NFL.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

Wilson has a strong arm and it was on display in the preseason. He was accurate as well, which is a good sign for the Jets. However, New York’s offense is still a work in progress and the run game looks to be mediocre at the moment. Corey Davis and Elijah Moore were the key additions this offseason, so there’s going to be an emphasis on throwing the ball.

That being said, Wilson is still a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start against first-string defenders for a full game. The Panthers were a league-average defense across the board last season, but did make some big moves on that side of the ball by drafting Jaycee Horn and signing Haason Riddick. This unit might not be elite, but it will be better than average. New York’s offense has enough question marks to wonder if Wilson will be successful from the first snap.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There are eight to 10 quarterbacks who will start in fantasy football regardless of the matchup. Wilson is not in that list, but this depends entirely on the league you’re in. The Jets are not an offense to invest in at the moment, but things could change down the line.

In leagues with 14 teams or less and one quarterback spot, Wilson is should sit for Week 1. In leagues with 16 teams or more, or in leagues with multiple quarterback spots, he’s worth looking at.