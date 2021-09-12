Zack Moss start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills start their AFC East title defense Sunday when they welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Orchard Park.

While there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the 2021 Bills, there are still a few questions for fantasy players. Running back Zack Moss is heading into his second season in the league while his teammate, RB Devin Singletary, is heading into his third. They split carries last year at about a 50/50 clip, so who should you put in your lineup in 2021?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Zack Moss

Moss was arguably the better back a season ago, with three more total touchdowns than Singletary in three fewer games. Toward the end of the season, Moss even started to get slightly more carries than Singletary until he was injured again in the divisional round of the AFC Playoffs.

The bad news for Moss this season is that Singletary seems to have had a resurgence in camp. PFF ranked him as the best running back in the preseason and reports out of Bills camp is that he’s in much better shape than last season. Still, Moss will be an important part of the offense, no doubt. He’ll still get a ton of carries, though is it enough to justify putting him in your lineup?

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit him.

Starting a back in a RB by committee team is always a bit of a risk. But heading into Week 1 it seems like Moss will have a decreased role in that committee thanks to Singletary’s impressive performance in 2021. That may change as the season goes on, but for opening weekend, keep him on the bench.