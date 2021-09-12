Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Sunday, September 12th

We have a loaded 15-game slate in the majors on Sunday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has 11 games starting at 12:10 p.m. ET.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Sunday, September 12th.

Blue Jays vs. Orioles, 1:05 p.m. ET

Vladimir Guerrero ($6,200)

Marcus Semien ($5,800)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.($4,000)

The Blue Jays have been scorching at the plate, which continued on Saturday night as they swept their doubleheader over the Baltimore Orioles. Toronto scored 22 total runs and now have an incredible run of differential of +152. The Blue Jays will be going up against Orioles starting pitcher Zac Lowther, who is only making his third start this season. Lowther pitched well, only allowing 1 earned run in 6.0 IP last week against the Kansas City Royals.

However, he’s running into one of the hottest offenses in the majors that is playing on a different level. Marcus Semien has been playing lights out for Toronto this season and is currently on a 12-game hitting streak. The veteran second baseman is also averaging 15.1 FPPG over that time with 7 HRs.

Angels vs. Astros, 2:10 p.m. ET

Yuli Gurriel ($5,500)

Yordan Alvarez ($5,200)

Jose Altuve ($5,100)

Our second team stack for Sunday’s main slate will be the Houston Astros. The Astros will be going up against Los Angeles Angels starter Jaime Barria, who is 2-3 with an ERA of 5.16. Barria has made five appearances on the road this season, but has struggled with an ERA of 7.97. Opposing teams are hitting .318 at the plate against Barria on the road, which should work in the Astros’ favor.

Two players that you need to have in your stack are Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel. Altuve is hitting .417 with 1 HR and 2 RBI in 17 at-bats against Barria. Gurriel is also hitting .417 in 17 at-bats against the Angels starter.

Reds vs. Cardinals, 2:15 p.m. ET

Nick Castellanos ($4,800)

Joey Votto ($4,400)

Jonathan India ($4,200)

The last team stack will be the Cincinnati Reds, who should not have any problems against St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher J.A. Happ. The veteran pitcher has struggled in his first two starts this month with a 16.50 ERA and has allowed 4 HRs.

Reds all-star outfielder Nick Castellanos is a must start as he’s hitting .524 with 3 HRs and 12 RBI in 21 career at-bats vs. Happ. In his last five games, Castellanos is averaging 9.4 FPPG and has two HRs.