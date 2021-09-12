Tracking MLB betting action for Sunday, September 12th

We have a full 15-game schedule in the majors on Sunday, beginning at 12:10 p.m. ET with the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

We only had one best bet from Friday night’s slate on the diamond and that didn’t go well. We opted to go with Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck over 5.5 strikeouts at even money (-110). The 25-year-old Houck only recorded 1 strikeout and allowed 3 earned runs in 3.2 IP against the Chicago White Sox.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Sunday, September 12th

Aaron Civale over 4.5 strikeouts (+110) vs. Milwaukee

After being no-hit by the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, the Cleveland Indians would love to get a good start out of starting pitcher Aaron Civale in the series finale. Civale is making his second start after being on the IL since late June.

In his first start off the the injured list last week, the 26-year old only went 4.2 IP, but still managed to record six strikeouts against the Minnesota Twins. Civale has not been much of a strikeout pitcher during his career, but does have 82 strikeouts in 102.1 IP this season. He has gone over 4.5 strikeouts in 10 out of 16 starts, which includes 3 out his last 5 home starts. This seems like a good number for Civale, especially against Milwaukee’s offense, which is averaging 9.11 Ks per game on the season. Put a little bit of money down on this plus-money prop and see where it might take you.

