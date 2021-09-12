Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles will enter Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season with one of the better tight end duos in Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz. Ertz had a down 2020 season, but has a chance to show on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons that last season’s performance was a fluke.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TEs Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz

Last season, we saw a changing of the guard when it came to the tight end position with the Eagles. For many years, Ertz was considered a weekly top-10 TE1 play in fantasy football, but that switched to Dallas Goedert. Goedert had 46 receptions (65 targets) for 524 yards and three touchdowns. The former second round pick also had three games, where had 10 or more fantasy points.

As for the veteran Ertz, his 2020 season was one to forget as it was marred by injuries. He had a career-low 36 receptions (72 targets) for 335 yards and one touchdown. Ertz should have a bounce back year this season and should form a formidable duo with Goedert.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Goedert and Ertz will be going up against a Falcons’ defense that has solid linebacker unit led by Deion Jones. However, Atlanta gave up 10 touchdowns to tight ends last year, which was good for fourth-worst in the NFL. The Falcons’ defense also allowed 9.7 fantasy points per game to tight ends. That being said, do not be afraid to start either Goedert or Ertz in this matchup on Sunday.