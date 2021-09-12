Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Two hard-to-predict teams will square off on Sunday in Minnesota as the Vikings host the Cincinnati Bengals. This game's quarterbacks will be the focal points as both Joe Burrow and Kirk Cousins hope to open the season on a high note, directing their teams down a path that greatly differs from the 2020 NFL season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

It’s going to be an interesting season for Kirk Cousins, to say the least. As ruled by the NFL, if an unvaccinated player tests positive for COVID-19, they’ll be forced to miss at least 10 days and a minimum of five if they have close contact with another person who has tested positive. So the quarterback’s current unwillingness to get vaccinated can lead to a lot of lost production. That being said, Kirk Cousins will be a streamable quarterback when he’s available. Largely due to the Minnesota defense’s inability to prevent points, Cousins was forced to turn up the dial on offense. He finished last season eighth in passing yards (4265), 13th in completed passes (349), and sixth in touchdowns thrown (35), although the increased volume led to 13 interceptions and eight fumbles.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As it stands, Kirk Cousins is available for Week 1 against a Bengals team that has struggled defensively over recent years. With Cincinnati cornerback Trae Waynes out with an injury and unable to make his debut, there should be plenty of openings in the Bengals’ secondary for Cousins to exploit. Even so, I’d stay away from Kirk Cousins during the opening week. With Justin Jefferson battling a sprained AC joint in his shoulder and Irv Smith Jr. having undergone knee surgery, it doesn’t seem like the Vikings’ offense will be sharp during Week 1.