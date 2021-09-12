Terrace Marshall Jr. start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Terrace Marshall Jr. enters this season as a rising rookie for the Carolina Panthers. The team had more pressing needs in the 2021 NFL draft, but opted to take Marshall in the second round. The LSU star put up 671 yards and 13 touchdowns in the Tigers’ title season. He added 731 yards and 10 touchdowns in the following year before heading to the NFL.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Marshall has some great speed and ability to make yards after the catch, which was evident during preseason play. However, he’s on the bottom of the offensive totem pole when it comes to targets. Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore are the priorities, while Robby Anderson is likely to see 3-5 deep targets per game. Marshall will have to work between the numbers in most situations before he can be a consistent fantasy threat. If Darnold proves to be a star, Marshall will benefit.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even in deep leagues, Marshall is not worth starting in Week 1. There’s some uncertainty about how the Panthers will spread the ball, but Marshall doesn’t figure to be near the top of any list Carolina has. He’s worth rostering in keeper and dynasty formats but should be on the bench for the opener.