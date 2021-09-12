Robby Anderson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will hope to get more explosive plays from Robby Anderson this season, with the receiver likely to get more one-on-one opportunities with Christian McCaffrey’s return and D.J. Moore’s presence as the top receiver on the team. Anderson had a 1,000-yard campaign last season, but will look to get into the endzone more often in 2021.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robby Anderson

Anderson profiles to be a classic deep threat, but the receiver did the majority of his damage last season in non-play action situations. That should change with McCaffrey back in the mix, but ultimately Sam Darnold has to be able to throw the deep ball accurately for Anderson to make plays. He remains a boom-or-bust fantasy prospect until Darnold proves he can consistently get Anderson the ball on deep throws.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Like Darnold, this is somewhat of a “revenge game” for Anderson. His speed and ability as a deep threat makes him an appealing fantasy play against a bad defense, but this decision depends on your league. In 10 or 12 team formats with one flex spot, it might be difficult to start Anderson over more consistent players. In multiple flex formats or in leagues with 14 or more teams, Anderson is a good play.