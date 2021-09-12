D.J. Moore start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers hope to get another big season from WR D.J. Moore in what is a crucial year for head coach Matt Rhule. Moore offers stability as the team’s No. 1 receiver for incoming quarterback Sam Darnold, who must prove he is the long-term answer for the Panthers at the position. Moore is entering his fourth season looking for a big extension after the team exercised his fifth-year option.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR D.J. Moore

Moore is once again expected to lead the team in receiving yards, although Christian McCaffrey’s return could complicate things for the budding receiver. Darnold will be looking for Moore in most situations, but a volume running back returning will certainly hurt the receiver’s fantasy projections. Moore’s touchdown number should improve even if his yardage stays the same and his target share declines.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moore had five or more targets in 13 of his 15 games last season. In those games, he had four or more receptions 12 times. That means Moore is highly effective at capitalizing on his opportunities even if they’re limited. In a favorable matchup with a quarterback capable of throwing the ball deeper, Moore is worth starting in any league.