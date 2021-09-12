Christian McCaffrey start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers hope to have Christian McCaffrey at full strength for the entire 2021 season after the running back played just 3 games in 2020. The versatile player is slated for a massive workload this year and hopes to be part of a competitive team. McCaffrey is +1000 to win Offensive Player of the Year according to DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s +4000 to win league MVP.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey is expected to get a lot of touches, which makes sense when you look at how committed the Panthers are to him financially. In 2019, he had more than 1,000 rushing and receiving yards. McCaffrey is the ultimate offensive weapon and is expected to get anywhere from 25-30 touches without much trouble.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

McCaffrey is going a the top of fantasy drafts for a reason; he’s an automatic start no matter who the opponent is. There’s some risk with his recent injuries, but the running back appears to be healthy and is one of the top fantasy assets when playing. The Panthers may throw the ball more with Sam Darnold and Terrace Marshall Jr. in the mix, but McCaffrey is still going to get his usual touches and may even get better matchups as a result of Carolina’s offseason additions.