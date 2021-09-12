Corey Davis start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets have undergone significant turnover in the 2021 offseason, bringing in a new head coach and quarterback in an effort to take the franchise out of a decade-long rut. The Jets also added WR Corey Davis in free agency, inking the player to a three-year, $37.5 million deal.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Corey Davis

Davis is coming off a big year, putting up a career-high 945 yards in what was a contract season with the Tennessee Titans. He’ll be the No. 1 option in New York after taking a backseat to A.J. Brown in Tennessee. This reminds me of Eric Decker, who joined the Jets after a big season with Denver Broncos. Decker’s touchdown numbers dropped in his first season with the Jets, but he produced a monster season in Year 2. Here’s a look at his numbers in those three seasons.

Eric Decker stats 2013-2015

Broncos (2013): 1,288 yards, 11 touchdowns

Jets (2014): 962 yards, 5 touchdowns

Jets (2015): 1,027 yards, 12 touchdowns

It’s reasonable to expect Davis to see more targets this season and he appears to have good chemistry with QB Zach Wilson. However, there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the offense and how Wilson will adjust to the NFL. Plus, with a contract in hand, there’s always a question of how motivated a player is the following season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Jets are likely to be one of the lesser offenses in the league, at least to start the season. That being said, someone has to catch passes, score points and get yards. Davis is the best candidate to get those things done as the top receiver on the depth chart. In 10 team leagues, he might not be worth a starting spot. In 12 team leagues or higher or in leagues with multiple flex spots, Davis is a good start in Week 1.