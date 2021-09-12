Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets added a promising wide receiver in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, taking Elijah Moore from Ole Miss. The Rebels have produced some great receivers in recent years in A.J. Brown and DK Metcalf, so there are high expectations surrounding Moore entering his rookie season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

Moore missed time in the preseason, so he didn’t much time to develop on-field chemistry with new quarterback Zach Wilson. The receiver is good to go Week 1, but sits in the No. 4 spot at best on the depth chart. The Jets brought in Corey Davis in free agency after a big year and have high hopes for second-year receiver Denzel Mims. Jamison Crowder, who was sidelined due to COVID protocols, is also expected to play in Week 1.

Moore does have the talent to break out in this crowded group, and he should eventually be able to overtake Keelan Cole for the No. 2 outside receiver spot. Crowder and Braxton Berrios primarily operate in the slot, so those players aren’t a major threat to Moore getting snaps.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s a lot of uncertainty about the Jets entering the season. With a new coach, new quarterback and a lot of new players, there’s no telling how the offense will look. Given this uncertainty and a crowded receiver group, it’s best to leave Moore on the bench in Week 1.