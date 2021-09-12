Dalvin Cook start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings are loaded with talent on the offensive side of the football heading into Week 1 of the 2021-22 NFL season. They will travel to Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon for a heavily favorable matchup with a Bengals team that allowed 5.1 yards per carry — the second-most among NFL rosters. That bodes well for anyone that’s expecting a lot of action out of Dalvin Cook early on.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

If we’ve noticed anything from the Vikings in recent history, it’s this: They will lean on their feature running back to march down the field whenever they spot an opportunity. Cook is fresh off a campaign where he finished second in fantasy points among ball carriers, on a team that was top-five in NFL touchdowns.

The only known caveat of Cook’s superb fantasy volume is his total games per season has been cut short in his career. But it could be he’s outgrown those disruptions week-to-week. Not to mention, he has dynamic receiving weapons in Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen to keep defenses honest.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There is really no reason Cook shouldn’t be in fantasy lineups for Week 1. At least for the moment, he appears to be well-rested and recovered from previous injuries. Facing a lowly Bengals run defense in the coming days, don’t be surprised if Cook pieces together an exceptional fantasy performance.