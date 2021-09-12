Justin Jefferson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings are a franchise that likes to get things going right out of the gate as every new season begins. Projected to be one of the most dangerous offenses in the 2021-22 NFL season, there’s a chance they could light up the scoreboard against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. Justin Jefferson is someone who could very well be a big part of that.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

A season removed from a record-setting rookie year, the 22-year-old wideout has quickly become one of the NFL’s most valuable young weapons. Jefferson has recorded 1,400 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns on 88 receptions in just the first year of his career. His chemistry with quarterback Kirk Cousins will likely grow stronger if the team can pile on some wins as weeks move along. The abrupt loss of Irv Smith Jr. creates uncertainty over how the Vikings plan to spread the ball around in the open field. Dalvin Cook can always be expected to play a large role, but the Vikings have learned from his injury history, they will always have opportunities for Jefferson and Adam Thielen through the air.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

For what should be a high-powered affair on both sides, Jefferson and Thielen should see a fairly even split of targets from Cousins. And facing a suspect Bengals secondary, Jefferson might be able to spring loose for at least a few big plays to kick off his sophomore campaign.