Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Coming into the 2021-22 season as one of the clear veterans of the Minnesota Vikings, Adam Thielen is one skill player to watch ahead of Sunday afternoon’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. It will be interesting to see how Thielen and teammate Justin Jefferson coexist for the second straight time.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Though Thielen is considered the third wheel of this Minnesota offense, he’s also one of the most reliable pass catchers in today’s game. If you’re a fantasy owner that drafted for upside and playmaking ability, you likely drafted Jefferson. However, if you’re all about the touchdowns, it’s possible that you went with Thielen, since he totaled 14 in that department a season ago. That is one shy of Tyreek Hill. While Jefferson can turn a good play into an electrifying one in a hurry, history says that Thielen will continue to have a strong role opposite of the 22-year-old wideout.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s hard to say just how balanced this Vikings offense will look on Sunday. There are a few different scenarios that come to mind. They may allow Dalvin Cook to run wild over the course of the game, perhaps Cousins connects with Jefferson or Thielen in the first quarter, or maybe they feed the entire offense. If it’s the latter, Thielen is a reliable WR2, barring any major setback with his thigh injury.