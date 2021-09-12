Chris Herndon start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Chris Herndon currently has a golden opportunity ahead with the Minnesota Vikings. Following an injury to what would have been starting tight end Irv Smith Jr., the Vikings acquired Herndon from the New York Jets last week. While Herndon possesses some decent upside, he’ll still have to take time learning a new offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TE Chris Herndon

After being drafted by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Herndon caught 39 passes for 502 yards, and four touchdowns. He missed the following season with consistent injuries, which ultimately hampered his value as a pass catcher. Once he adapts more to the new system, however, the Vikings may appreciate his potential as a security blanket for Kirk Cousins.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Starting? No. Bench stash in deeper leagues? Sure. The Vikings have two other tight ends on the depth chart, Tyler Conklin and Brandon Dillon. It’s likely they will start off the season with Conklin, but time will tell whether Herndon can carve out a meaningful fantasy role in a very crowded offense.