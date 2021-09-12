Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up to open the 2021 season on Sunday when playing host to the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium.

With franchise quarterback Joe Burrow returning from a left knee injury, the Bengal offense is looking to get into motion with an abundance of skill position talent taking the field. One of those is second-year wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is coming off a strong rookie campaign. Let’s see his fantasy value in Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Higgins broke out as one of the best rookie receivers in the league last season, catching 67 passes for 908 yards, and six touchdowns. Not a bad start for the Clemson product, especially having to share targets with veteran Tyler Boyd. Notably, Higgins was targeted 108 times total throughout the 2020 season, meaning he caught just 62 percent of his targets. He’ll look to get that up with Burrow now back in the fold.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

One would imagine that Boyd would get a bulk of the targets in Week 1 as Burrow gets comfortable and looks for reliable receiving options in his first week back. For that, I’d sit Higgins to start the season.