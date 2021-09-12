Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals are opening the 2021 regular season this Sunday and will do so when welcoming the Minnesota Vikings to Paul Brown Stadium.

Along with the return of quarterback Joe Burrow, the Bengals will have some productive returning skill position players returning to the field, including sixth-year receiver Tyler Boyd. What are his fantasy prospects heading into Week 1?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd has been a monster for the Cincinnati offense over the past three seasons. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2018 and 2019 before following up with a 2020 season in which he grabbed 79 receptions for 841 yards, and four touchdowns. He was targeted over 100 times in each of those seasons, with his 148 in 2019 dipping down to 110 last season due to the presence of rookie Tee Higgins.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While Higgins eclipsed him in yards last season, Boyd was and still is the go-to guy in Cincinnati. As Burrow returns from a major left knee injury, he’ll be looking to reliable targets as a safety blanket and he gets caught up to speed. Because of this, Boyd is a start for Week 1 as he should receive the most targets against one of the worst pass defenses in the league.