Trey Lance start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Trey Lance, the future of the San Francisco 49ers offense, produced several highlight-reel plays during his first preseason in the NFL. Those moments suggest Lance will become a must-watch quarterback once he finally wrests the starting job away from Jimmy Garoppolo. However, that changing of the guard will not happen before Week 1’s matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Fantasy football analysis: 49ers QB Trey Lance

Unlike most other backup quarterbacks, the 49ers plan to get Lance on the field via special packages and perhaps even a series. That could mean the rookie manages to reach the end zone or produce some other big play during his first professional game, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the team will shift over from Garoppolo long enough for Lance to produce enough to play in fantasy.

Still, keep an eye on how much Lance plays and, more importantly, in what situations he does. That could provide a meaningful window into how soon head coach Kyle Shanahan will make the switch.

Fantasy start/sit recommendation

Sit Trey Lance.