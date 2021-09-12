Tyrell Williams start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After missing all of last season with a shoulder injury, the Raiders gave Tyrell Williams his walking papers this spring. He reemerged with the Detroit Lions, desperate for receiver help, on a one-year contract, and now he’s played his way into the No. 1 wideout spot there.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Tyrell Williams

Williams can be a decent receiver, and being the top guy on a bad team that’s going to be playing from behind most weeks this season gives him some fantasy appeal. It’s tempting to look at this week’s game against the 49ers and want to think about giving Williams a spot in your lineup. He’s a good roster stash, but it would be best to wait and see just how this offense looks when the games start counting. Quarterback Jared Goff can still make some throws, if he has time in the pocket. But we don’t know how often he’ll get that.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Tyrell Williams.