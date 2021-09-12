D’Andre Swift start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is healthy and ready to play in the season opener against the 49ers this week. That’s not huge news in normal circumstances, but after injuries plagued him last year and during training camp, it’s big news for the Lions. Unfortunately, the stars don’t line up well for Swift to find fantasy success this week

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB D’Andre Swift

Swift has real talent, and when he’s healthy and the offense leans on him, he’s got the potential to be one of those incredibly lucrative dual-threat backs. This week he’s got two things working against him.

For starters, it’s a tough matchup. The 49ers have one of the NFL’s best defenses. They allowed the second fewest fantasy points to running backs last season, despite a rash of injuries. And it’s not as thought the Lions are going to be able to run much in this one with the kind of scoring deficit they’re likely to face. Detroit also could be working offseason acquisition Jamaal Williams into the mix, setting up a committee situation that’s hard to predict. He’s got some value if he’s catching check down throws from Jared Goff, but that’s not much to hang your fantasy hopes on.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit D’Andre Swift this week.