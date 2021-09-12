TJ Hockenson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Detroit Lions tight end TJ Hockenson finished last season with 723 receiving yards and six touchdowns, making him one of the better players at a very thin position group. This year he has the chance to pad those stats even further, pushing his way into the top five or six fantasy football performers among tight ends.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions TE TJ Hockenson

Hockenson enters the season with such a high ceiling by default—the Lions don’t really have anyone else as talented catching passes after losing their starting receivers in the offseason. Plus, he’s playing with Jared Goff, a quarterback with a well established affinity for shorter throws.

The Lions have a tough draw this week against the 49ers. Last season, San Francisco allowed the fewest fantasy points in an average week to tight ends. But don’t let that scare you off. The Lions just don’t have many other options, and they’re going to have to throw the ball a lot in this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start TJ Hockenson.