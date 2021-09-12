Jared Goff start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After 11 seasons with Matthew Stafford as their starting quarterback, the Detroit Lions sent the veteran to the Los Angeles Rams as the team undergoes a complete rebuild under new management. As part of that deal, the Lions got Jared Goff, someone to keep the seat the warm until the team can latch onto a franchise quarterback in the upcoming draft. Needless to say, a mediocre quarterback on one of the league’s worst teams doesn’t have much fantasy appeal.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

After one big season with the Rams, the team had finally seen enough last year when Goff threw 13 picks to go with 20 touchdowns, adding another seven fumbles for good measure. And that was with a talented Rams team. A check down machine, he doesn’t have much to work with in the passing game outside of tight end T.J. Hockenson. And even in a week where the Lions are going to be playing catchup, there’s little to no fantasy value to found from Goff.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jared Goff.