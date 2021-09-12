Deebo Samuel start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Injuries robbed us of a full season from Deebo Samuel last year. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver played in just seven games, seeing a fall off in his production levels too. But he’s healthy and ready to go to start the season, and he’s got a great matchup this week against the Lions.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

A monster after the catch, the 49ers have also used Samuel in the running game in the past. As a rookie in 2019, he scored three touchdowns and rolled up 159 rushing yards on just 14 carries.

Ahead of this week’s game against Detroit, Samuel was hyping up just how good he felt. Interestingly enough, he also took it upon himself to say that the 49ers run game was going to be “crazy.” It makes you wonder if we won’t see Samuel on a running play or two this week.

He’s maybe a little undervalued. Sure, the 49ers have a lot of mouths to feed in that offense, but a matchup against the Lions makes him a solid addition to any fantasy roster this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Deebo Samuel as a high-upside WR3 or Flex. He’s a solid bargain in DFS too, costing just $5,900 in DraftKings leagues this week.