Raheem Mostert start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers added plenty of new blood to its offense during the offseason, but some elements remain the same from a year ago. That list includes Raheem Mostert, who returns as the starting running back after missing eight games in 2020. Mostert will lead a backfield rotation that, if it remains healthy, could rank among the most efficient ground attacks in the NFL this season.

Fantasy football analysis: 49ers RB Raheem Mostert

While Mostert’s time as the 49ers’ No. 1 running back could come to a close during the 2021 season, he enters Week 1 with a firm grasp on the job. When Mostert played last season, he ran every bit as decisively and efficiently as he did during his 2019 breakout campaign while adding more in the passing game. While San Francisco has added wrinkles to its ground game over the past few years, wide-zone runs remain the bedrock of the entire offense, and Mostert excels at them.

Against the Detroit Lions, Mostert should have little trouble finding running lanes and bursting through them. Even if Trey Sermon and others work their way into the rotation, Mostert should see plenty of touches.

Fantasy start/sit recommendation

Start Raheem Mostert as a low-end RB2.