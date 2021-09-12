Trey Sermon start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers added more than just Trey Lance to their offense during the draft. Two rounds after they secured their quarterback of the future, the 49ers selected Trey Sermon, a powerful running back from Ohio State who also spent time at Oklahoma. Sermon now joins an offense that has turned previously anonymous rushers into productive starters.

Fantasy football analysis: 49ers RB Trey Sermon

Despite his draft status, Sermon spent most of training camp and the preseason working with the backups, suggesting that head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn’t anticipate using the rookie extensively early in the season. Granted, that could quickly change, as Shanahan has pivoted off established starters early in the season when the situation warranted it. However, Sermon expects to begin 2021 behind starter Raheem Mostert.

Sermon should still see some action. The 49ers retained only three tailbacks on their initial 53-man roster, and only Mostert and JaMycal Hasty have taken snaps in the NFL. Sermon has the highest upside of any of those players, so it makes sense for Shanahan to work him into the rotation. Still, that process will probably take several weeks.

Fantasy start/sit recommendation

Sit Trey Sermon.