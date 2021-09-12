Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers made waves during the 2021 offseason, trading away a bevy of premium draft capital in order to obtain the pick used on North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. That move set in motion a plan that will see Lance take over one of the best-designed offenses in the NFL as early as this season.

However, in Week 1, Jimmy Garoppolo will start under center for the 49ers.

Fantasy football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers drew one of the most favorable Week 1 opponents: the rebuilding Detroit Lions. The Lions defense, which will move away from the man-heavy approach of previous head coach Matt Patricia, will look more dynamic under the new regime and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Still, Detroit will need a year or two to wash out the Patricia-picked defenders and replace them with ones that fit the new system.

That bodes well for the 49ers’ chances on Sunday, but that could also work against Garoppolo’s stat line. San Francisco should establish an early lead and could lean into its run game — something it tends to do anyway — earlier than it will against better opponents.

Fantasy start/sit recommendation

Sit Jimmy Garoppolo.