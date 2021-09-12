George Kittle start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Tight end George Kittle was another one of the 49ers key players who missed a big chuck of last season because of injuries. But, with the season starting this week, he’s healthy and ready to reclaim his status as one of the best players at fantasy football’s thinnest position.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

Kittle finished last season with 634 yards and two touchdowns in just eight games played. Over the last three seasons he’s averaged more than 75 yards per game. During that same span, he’s averaged nearly six catches per contest too. Needless to say, he’s an incredible asset, and with a full season of work, will put up numbers on par with the league’s best wide receivers.

The 49ers’ matchup this week makes Kittle one of the better tight end plays too. The Lions defense isn’t much to see.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start George Kittle.