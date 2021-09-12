What time is the 2021 Italian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Monza, Italy this weekend for the latest race. The Italian Grand Prix airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Valtteri Bottas claimed pole position for the race after winning an 18-lap sprint race on Saturday.

The race runs 53 laps at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza in Monza, Lombardi, Italy. The course is 5.793 km (3.600 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 306.720 km (190.596 mi).

Last year, Pierre Gasly won the race with a time of 1:47:06.056, beating out Carlos Sainz by 0.415 seconds. That was a particularly long race compared to recent runnings. Over the previous five years, the longest race had been when Lewis Hamilton won in 2015 with a time of 1:18:00.688. The fastest in that time was in 2019 when Charles Leclerc finished in 1:15:26.665.

Max Verstappen is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -165. Lewis Hamilton has won the race a record five times and is second on the odds list at +225.