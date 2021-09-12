 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time is the 2021 Italian Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Italian Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By David Fucillo
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 11, 2021 in Monza, Italy. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Formula One is in Monza, Italy this weekend for the latest race. The Italian Grand Prix airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Valtteri Bottas claimed pole position for the race after winning an 18-lap sprint race on Saturday.

The race runs 53 laps at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza in Monza, Lombardi, Italy. The course is 5.793 km (3.600 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 306.720 km (190.596 mi).

Last year, Pierre Gasly won the race with a time of 1:47:06.056, beating out Carlos Sainz by 0.415 seconds. That was a particularly long race compared to recent runnings. Over the previous five years, the longest race had been when Lewis Hamilton won in 2015 with a time of 1:18:00.688. The fastest in that time was in 2019 when Charles Leclerc finished in 1:15:26.665.

Max Verstappen is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -165. Lewis Hamilton has won the race a record five times and is second on the odds list at +225.

F1 Italian Grand Prix, starting grid

Position Driver Car
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda
3 Daniel Ricciardo Mclaren Mercedes
4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes
5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
7 Carlos Sainz Ferrari
8 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari
9 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda
10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes
11 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault
12 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes
13 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault
14 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes
15 George Russell Williams Mercedes
16 Yuki Tsunoda Alphatauri Honda
17 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari
18 Robert Kubica Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari
19 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari
20 Pierre Gasly Alphatauri Honda

