F1 live stream: How to watch the Italian Grand Prix via live online stream

The Italian Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. ET at the Autodromo Internazionale di Monza, in Monza, Italy. Valtteri Bottas claimed the pole position for the race on Saturday in a sprint race. Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo finished second and third in qualifying.

The Italian Grand Prix will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -165. He has won the last two races and a series-high seven races this season. Pierre Gasly is the defending champion at Monza and is listed at +50000.