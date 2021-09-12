F1 live stream: How to watch the Italian Grand Prix via live online stream

The Italian Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. ET at the Autodromo Internazionale di Monza, in Monza, Italy. Valtteri Bottas claimed the pole position for the race on Saturday in a sprint race. Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo finished second and third in qualifying.
The Italian Grand Prix will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Max Verstappen is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -165. He has won the last two races and a series-high seven races this season. Pierre Gasly is the defending champion at Monza and is listed at +50000.
F1 Italian Grand Prix, starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|1
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Mclaren Mercedes
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|8
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari
|9
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault
|12
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|14
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes
|15
|George Russell
|Williams Mercedes
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alphatauri Honda
|17
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas Ferrari
|18
|Robert Kubica
|Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari
|19
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas Ferrari
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|Alphatauri Honda