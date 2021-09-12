 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 live stream: How to watch the Italian Grand Prix via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Monza, Italy via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing Honda drive his RB16B single-seater during qualifying of Italian GP, 14th round of Formula 1 World Championship in Autodromo Internazionale di Monza, in Monza, Lombardia, Italy, 10 September 2021 Photo by Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Italian Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. ET at the Autodromo Internazionale di Monza, in Monza, Italy. Valtteri Bottas claimed the pole position for the race on Saturday in a sprint race. Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo finished second and third in qualifying.

The Italian Grand Prix will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -165. He has won the last two races and a series-high seven races this season. Pierre Gasly is the defending champion at Monza and is listed at +50000.

F1 Italian Grand Prix, starting grid

Position Driver Car
Position Driver Car
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda
3 Daniel Ricciardo Mclaren Mercedes
4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes
5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
7 Carlos Sainz Ferrari
8 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari
9 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda
10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes
11 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault
12 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes
13 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault
14 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes
15 George Russell Williams Mercedes
16 Yuki Tsunoda Alphatauri Honda
17 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari
18 Robert Kubica Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari
19 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari
20 Pierre Gasly Alphatauri Honda

