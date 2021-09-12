Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 1 Sunday slate

The 2021 NFL season is finally here, and it could not come soon enough for a nation of starved football fans. We’ve got a full slate on Sunday, and the week gets capped off with a Monday night contest between the Ravens and the Raiders. Betting on the games this week is always a little challenging given the unknowns, but working with data from the DraftKings Sportsbook, here’s a look at this week’s betting splits.

There’s no need to spend too much time talking about the Jaguars at Texans—more than two-thirds of bettors are taking the Jags to easily beat the three-point spread, and that feels right—but the over/under split is interesting. While two-thirds of all bets are taking the under, the handle has a nearly even split, with a slight edge to the over. Neither teams has much in the way of a defense; the only question is whether or not the Texans can keep up with an offense made up mostly of second-stringers.

The Buffalo Bills are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in the early slot of games on Sunday, in what should be one of the week’s better contests as a pair of Super Bowl contenders square off. Buffalo is favored by 6.5 points, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook, but that feels like an awfully generous spot for this one. The Bills are attracting two-thirds of bets and nearly 70 percent of the handle to hit that. However, it’s worth pointing out that the Steelers are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 games as an underdog on the road. Sure, there are some legitimate questions about Pittsburgh’s inexperienced offensive line, but I wouldn’t let that stop me from taking a flyer on them to cover this week.

Week 1 betting splits for Sunday slate

2021 NFL season, Week 1 betting splits Teams Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Teams Spread % Handle % Bets Total Points % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets ARI Cardinals +3 24% 26% Over 53.5 68% 58% +135 57% 33% TEN Titans -3 76% 74% Under 53.5 32% 42% -155 43% 67% JAX Jaguars -3 67% 76% Over 46.0 53% 34% -180 39% 69% HOU Texans +3 33% 24% Under 46.0 47% 66% +155 61% 31% LA Chargers +1.5 43% 53% Over 45.5 46% 59% +110 60% 55% WAS Football Team -1.5 57% 47% Under 45.5 54% 41% -130 40% 45% MIN Vikings -3 79% 67% Over 47.0 63% 47% -170 45% 69% CIN Bengals +3 21% 33% Under 47.0 37% 53% +150 55% 31% NY Jets +4 32% 31% Over 45.0 73% 64% +170 52% 22% CAR Panthers -4 68% 69% Under 45.0 27% 36% -200 48% 78% PHI Eagles +3.5 60% 54% Over 48.5 69% 56% +160 91% 50% ATL Falcons -3.5 40% 46% Under 48.5 31% 44% -190 9% 50% PIT Steelers +6.5 31% 34% Over 48.5 55% 54% +250 59% 22% BUF Bills -6.5 69% 66% Under 48.5 45% 46% -320 41% 78% SEA Seahawks -2.5 85% 80% Over 49.0 54% 47% -145 73% 75% IND Colts +2.5 15% 20% Under 49.0 46% 53% +125 27% 25% SF 49ers -9.5 83% 81% Over 46.0 58% 50% -365 83% 90% DET Lions +9.5 17% 19% Under 46.0 42% 50% +280 17% 10% CLE Browns +5.5 17% 23% Over 54.5 76% 74% +200 32% 14% KC Chiefs -5.5 83% 77% Under 54.5 24% 26% -250 68% 86% DEN Broncos -3 74% 62% Over 42.0 34% 52% -160 36% 60% NY Giants +3 26% 38% Under 42.0 66% 48% +140 64% 40% MIA Dolphins +3 31% 42% Over 43.5 41% 52% +155 67% 49% NE Patriots -3 69% 58% Under 43.5 59% 48% -180 33% 51% CHI Bears +8 16% 28% Over 46.5 51% 54% +310 47% 13% LA Rams -8 84% 72% Under 46.5 49% 46% -410 53% 87%

