DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

DK Metcalf enters the 2021 NFL season as one of the rising receivers of the league. The third-year star made headlines ahead of his rookie year after posting a shirtless photo of himself in the weight room, but has blossomed into one of the top receivers in the league. Metcalf should have a massive season as the clear No. 1 receiver in Seattle.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

As the top receiver in a pass-heavy offense, Metcalf is expected to be one of the top fantasy players at his position. However, he did have the tendency to disappear in games late last season. In his final four contests in 2020, Metcalf posted 184 yards and one touchdown. His ability to strike on deep passes makes him an exciting option, but he does have the tendency to fade at times. Look for Metcalf to be more consistent this season as the Seahawks continue to feed him the ball.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Set and forget. Against a Colts defense susceptible to giving up big plays through the air, Metcalf is a good play. He’s going to get looks early and often, especially in the redzone. The Seahawks will face some challenges during the season, but Indy isn’t going to cause enough problems upfront to disrupt the passing game.