Jonathan Taylor start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Jonathan Taylor exploded onto the scene last year for the Indianapolis Colts after Marlon Mack suffered a torn Achilles. The second-year running back will look to have another 1,000-yard season with the Colts behind a strong offensive line. The question will be whether Taylor will get favorable boxes with Carson Wentz under center.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Even if Wentz does get off to a great start, the Colts are built around running the football and controlling possession. Taylor is at the top of the depth chart and even with Mack back, there’s no real competition for carries. Nyheim Hines is listed as the second running back, but he’s going to more involved as a receiver than a runner. Taylor is firmly in RB2 territory with the chance at being an RB1.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Quality running backs are always worth starting, even if they might not have appealing matchups. Seattle’s run defense, and defense in general, isn’t what it used to be and that’s good news for Taylor. He has a strong offensive line and should get good running lanes. Even if the Seahawks stack the box, Taylor is worth starting in Week 1.