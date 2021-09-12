Tyrod Taylor start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans made it official, naming veteran seat warmer Tyrod Taylor as the team’s starting quarterback. A journeyman, now with his fifth team, who’s bounced around the league since 2011 will be making his first start since Week 1 of last season. He at least gets a favorable matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, and Houston is likely to find themselves playing catchup. But does make him a viable fantasy starter?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Tyrod Taylor

Taylor’s thrown one touchdown pass in the last two seasons. He hasn’t had any meaningful work since a stint with Buffalo in 2017. He doesn’t have much to work with in Houston either, except for a good left tackle and Brandin Cooks over his head in the No. 1 receiver role.

His outlook for the full season is bleak, but there is some upside to playing him this week. Jacksonville’s defense gave up an average of more than 400 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks last season. And there’s a real good chance Houston will be playing from behind by the second half. With 16 career rushing touchdowns, he’s a threat to score in the red zone as well.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Taylor has limited appeal as a streaming option in traditional formats, and isn’t a bad risk-reward option for the second QB spot in superflex leagues. In DraftKings leagues, he’s just $5,300, which could be a bargain if you want to spend big on other positions.