Marvin Jones Jr. start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The season hasn’t even started yet, but it’s fair to wonder if Marvin Jones Jr. won’t end up being one of the better offseason moves any team made in free agency this year. The Jacksonville Jaguars scooped up the 31-year-old wide receiver this spring with a two-year, $14.5 million deal. Throughout training camp and the preseason, it looked as if the veteran had a real connection with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jones should be a solid bet in fantasy football too.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones is coming off the second-best season of his career. He finished with 978 receiving yards and nine touchdowns with a woeful Lions offense last season. He played his way into a starting role with the Jaguars last month, and with DJ Chark having missed most of camp and all of the preseason, he’s been getting looks consistent with a No. 1 receiver from Lawrence throughout August.

The Jaguars have a great matchup this week too, against a Houston Texans defense that’s about as threadbare as they come.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones is a solid WR3 this week, with WR2 upside. He’s a steal in DFS too, costing just $3,600 in DraftKings leagues this week.