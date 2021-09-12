Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The NFL season is finally upon us, and with it the first week of straining over fantasy football lineup decisions. Normally, starting a rookie quarterback in Week 1 is questionable at best, but there’s an exception this week for first overall pick Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, thanks to a friendly matchup against the Houston Texans.

The Clemson product was about as close as it gets to a consensus for the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, so it’s no surprise that the Jaguars are throwing him into the fire to start the season. He finished off the preseason on a high note, completing 11 of 12 passes for 139 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Jacksonville’s final game of the exhibition slate.

He’s got some solid weapons to work with in the passing game too. Lawrence seemed to have a real connection with veteran wideout Marvin Jones throughout camp and the preseason. The team also said this week that D.J. Chark would be ready to go for the opener, and the speedy Laviska Shenault gives the offense another offensive weapon.

But what’s really attractive about this matchup is Houston’s defense. The team traded their best corner, Bradley Roby, on Wednesday (he’ll miss Week 1 anyway because of a suspension), and the rest of the secondary is mediocre at best. The front seven isn’t much better. The Texans were the second-worst team in the NFL last season for broken tackles. The biggest impediment to Lawrence padding his stats this week is the Jaguars may be running the ball to chew up clock time before the paint dries on this one.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Trevor Lawrence.