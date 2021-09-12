James Robinson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

James Robinson was supposed to be the backup running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, but after first-round pick Travis Etienne went down in the preseason with a Listfranc injury, Robinson found himself back into the starting role. He’s worth a start in your fantasy football lineup this week too.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

Robinson was last year’s big undrafted free agent success story, coming out of nowhere to finish the season with 1,070 rushing yards, seven touchdowns on 240 carries along with another 344 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns on 49 catches. And with rookie Trevor Lawrence starting under center, Robinson will be even more important as the Jaguars ease in their latest franchise quarterback.

He’ll be a solid RB2 on your roster all season, but this week’s matchup against the Houston Texans is especially juicy. The Texans had the league’s worst run defense last season, allowing a league-high 2,564 rushing yards and 5.2 yards per carry. Only one team gave up more than the 24 rushing scores Houston surrendered last season.

In two games against the Texans last season, Robinson finished with 147 yards on 48 carries and a touchdown; the Jaguars lost both of those outings. He should find sledding much easier this year with a Houston team in even worse shape than it was in 2020.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start James Robinson.