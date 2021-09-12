DJ Chark start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After a breakout year in 2019, Jacksonville Jaguars DJ Chark failed to live up to expectations last season. He’s surrounded by question marks with curtain set to open on the 2021 season, and it makes him a risky play this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR DJ Chark

Chark finished last season with just 706 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 13 games, far off the mark from a guy who many had pegged as a No. 1 receiver, even on a bad offense. His play was up and down from week to week, too — he only topped 75 yards in three games last season.

A broken bone is his hand cost Chark most of training camp and all of the preseason, denying him the chance to get in valuable reps with rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. In his absence, Lawrence’s connection with veteran wideout Marvin Jones and the playmaking ability of Laviska Shenault generated the most of the buzz in Jacksonville. He’s expected to play this week, but we have no idea what his role in this offense will look like. A favorable matchup against a woeful Texans defense helps his outlook some. Still, he’s a risky play at best.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit DJ Chark.