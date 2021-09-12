Phillip Lindsay start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Phillip Lindsay finally got out of Denver where he was mired in a running back committee last season. And he landed with the Houston Texans where he will once again be part of a running back committee, albeit one that’s unlikely to find much success on a team in the running for the worst in the NFL. Needless to say, his fantasy football outlook isn’t very good.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Phillip Lindsay

The Texans are promising that the ground game will be the focus of their offense this season. Ah, the best laid plans and all that. Head coach David Culley also said that the team will use a running back committee, though Mark Ingram and Lindsay are expected to get most of the carries.

Lindsay was the No. 3 running back in Houston’s final preseason game. It’s tough to go on preseason workload, but that’s all the information we have headed into Week 1. As with all running back committees, it’s best to wait and see how each player’s role takes shape.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Phillip Lindsay.