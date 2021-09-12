David Johnson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

David Johnson’s first season with the Houston Texans was a forgettable one. He finished 2020 with 691 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 147 carries, adding another 314 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on 33 catches. It’s hard to imagine things getting worse for Johnson this year, but that’s exactly what’s happening in Houston. Fantasy owners take note.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB David Johnson

Johnson got some work with the starters in Houston’s preseason finale, but not as much as Mark Ingram. Head coach David Culley later confirmed that the team would be rolling with the dreaded committee approach for the backfield, though promising that his team would be focused on running the ball.

Johnson looks like he’s slated for the third down role, essentially third on the depth chart behind Phillip Lindsay and Ingram. And with Houston likely to be playing behind for most of the season, all three of the running backs will have limited appeal. Johnson may have some appeal if he proves to be the primary pass catching option out of the backfield, but as with all committees, it’s best to wait and see how the rotation actually stacks up once the games start.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit David Johnson.