Jordan Akins start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Good tight end help is hard to find in fantasy football. You’ve either got to draft one of the top five or six players early or settle for playing the matchups off the waiver wire. Sometimes, there’s a player who sneaks into the conversation, a guy who isn’t going to put up Travis Kelce-like stats, but a decent option who can produce. Things are shaping up to make Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins one of those guys this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans TE Jordan Akins

Akins found himself as second fiddle in a tight end rotation last year with Darren Fells. This year, he’s the top dog in an offense that could be leaning on two-tight end sets quite a bit this year. We should also mention that the Texans are going to be playing catchup quite a bit this season too. Without Fells or quarterback Deshaun Watson to run it in, Akins should see more work in the red zone too.

He’s got a favorable matchup this week. The Jaguars gave up 11 touchdowns to tight ends last year, third most in the NFL, and an average of more than 15 fantasy points per game to the position.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Jordan Akins this week. He’s also a good play if you don’t want to spend big bucks to get one of the top tight ends in DFS, just $3,000 in DraftKings leagues this week.