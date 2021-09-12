Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

There isn’t much to see with the Houston Texans offense, especially from a fantasy football perspective. But it’s not a complete wasteland, almost, but not totally. Signed earlier this year to a one-year deal, veteran running back Mark Ingram appears to have played his way into a starting job. However, that’s a starting job in a running back committee, so his fantasy value is still up in the air.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Mark Ingram

Ingram led all of Houston’s running backs in snaps with the starters during the preseason, finishing with 11 carries for 44 yards and one catch in the team’s exhibition finale. But head coach David Culley made it clear that he plans to use the committee approach. Though he didn’t expand on it, it’s likely we’ll see Ingram and Phillip Lindsay sharing early down carries, with David Johnson limited to duties in the passing game.

Houston’s head coach also said that the team wants to lean on the run. Just how much the Texans will be able to run the ball in season where they’ll be lucky to win four games is up for some debate. Still, a Week 1 matchup with the Jaguars could be tempting, but be very careful using anyone from a running back committee, even the top guy, on such a terrible team.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s a case to be made for starting Mark Ingram this week, but I would take the more cautious route and sit him.