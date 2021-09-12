Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2021 campaign looking to build on a playoff appearance from a season ago. Russell Wilson returns as the team’s quarterback after some brief tension in the offseason between him and the team. Wilson is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league and will attempt to record a fifth consecutive season with 30 or more touchdown passes.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

The Seahawks have completely reversed course from their dominant days with the “Legion of Boom” secondary. Seattle is now a high-scoring team with an average defense, although there are some good individual playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. This new identity makes Wilson one of the top fantasy quarterbacks, along with his ability to use his legs to make plays. With D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as his top receivers, expect another strong campaign for Wilson.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Wilson is as close to “set and forget” as you can get. He’s a great option at the position regardless of league formats and constraints. Against a Colts defense susceptible to giving up big plays through the air, Wilson represents a strong fantasy play in Week 1.