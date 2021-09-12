Chris Carson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Chris Carson enters a pivotal season for the Seattle Seahawks in what is essentially a contract season. The team can move on from him after this year with lesser financial penalties, but Carson has been a productive player when he’s healthy. The Seahawks have been unable to find a steady running back when Carson has been out, making the player a big asset entering the 2021 season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Chris Carson

Unless Rashaad Penny suddenly figures things out, Carson is expected to lead the Seattle backfield by a significant margin. He’s considered an RB2 according to most projections for the season and should achieve those expectations if he can stay healthy. He’s not much of a receiving threat, but Seattle runs the ball enough to get Carson good volume over the course of the season. With Russell Wilson at quarterback, Carson is also likely to see favorable boxes.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Colts had the second-best rushing defense in the league last season, but Carson is still worth starting. It’s possible he has a bad game in terms of yards, but the Seahawks are going to move the ball enough to give him some redzone touches. It’s also difficult to find quality at the RB2 and flex spots unless you’ve specifically drafted for those positions, making Carson a good play in Week 1.