Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks hope to have another big season from Tyler Lockett, who has emerged as a strong receiver over his career. After beginning his career as a return specialist, Lockett has blossomed into a dynamic receiver who excels in the red zone. With Russell Wilson at quarterback, Lockett should have another strong season in Seattle.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

It can be frustrating to own Lockett in fantasy football. Eight of his 10 touchdowns last season came from three games. He also tallied 390 yards in those contests. In his other 13 games, Lockett recorded 664 yards and two scores. That’s not even flex-level production. That is the biggest problem with Lockett; he can singlehandedly win you a week with a big game or he can completely disappear. Of course, those three to four weeks he does pop off are incredibly exciting for his fantasy owners.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

No one has a crystal ball predicting the future, so it’s impossible to tell whether this is a Lockett breakout game or not. With the emergence of DK Metcalf, Lockett isn’t truly the top option in Seattle but he is a starter in a pass-heavy offense. That’s worth a starting spot most weeks at either wide receiver or flex.