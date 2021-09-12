Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks have a new tight end this season with Gerald Everett coming over form the Los Angeles Rams. Everett had some good games early last season, but eventually saw his role diminish with the emergence of Tyler Higbee. He comes to Seattle hoping to capitalize on a pass-heavy offense with plenty of red zone opportunities.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Gerald Everett

Everett is not among the top tight ends in fantasy football and any value he has will come from red zone catches. The tight end only had one touchdown last season, so it’s best to wait and see how involved he is in Seattle’s offense before inserting him into your lineup. This is a tough position for most fantasy managers, but there are better options entering the season than Everett unless you’re in a deeper league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As mentioned above, this is a tough roster spot for most fantasy managers. Everett is entering a new offense and hasn’t shown production in his previous seasons to justify a starting role at the moment. Being involved in a pass-heavy offense with a good amount of redzone chances helps, but real-game evidence is always better than speculation. Sit Everett against the Colts and continue sitting him until the evidence shows he’s a viable starting tight end in fantasy football.