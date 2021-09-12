Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Nyheim Hines emerged as a receiving threat for the Indianapolis Colts last season, but he has yet to translate that into a bigger role out of the backfield as a whole. The Colts have a crowded running back group, but Hines is poised to be more involved in 2021 after a strong finish to the 2020 season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

Hines is listed as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart behind Jonathan Taylor, but his primary role is being a pass-catching option out of the backfield. The Colts will likely give Marlon Mack additional carries while keeping Hines fresh for obvious passing situations and two-minute drills. He is entering a contract season, so there’s reason to be optimistic about his involvement in the offense and potential production.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s a game script against the Seahawks where Hines gets more action than people might expect. Seattle jumps out to an early lead and forces Carson Wentz to make plays, putting the Colts in more passing situations. However, that scenario still leaves Wentz and Indy’s receivers as the primary beneficiaries over Hines. He’s a good bench option to have, but isn’t worth starting Week 1.