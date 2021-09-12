 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox ahead of the Indianapolis Colts Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts training camp practice on August 2, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts head into the 2021 season with two tight ends looking to establish themselves with QB Carson Wentz. Jack Doyle is the more proven player, but Mo Alie-Cox had some strong games last season and should get opportunities.

Doyle had his most productive season in 2017, but has struggled to go beyond that level since. His production has declined steadily since then, but he could be in for a strong season if he clicks with Wentz. Alie-Cox had some strong outings early last season, but ultimately he failed to parlay those into a massive campaign. Health will be a big factor in this position group.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Tight end is always a struggle for most fantasy owners. There’s only a handful of tight ends who actually deliver high value, meaning most owners are scrambling for decent options. This situation is not great, as there are two tight ends who have failed to clearly take the top spot. Don’t start either player in Week 1, and proceed with caution if the situation does eventually become more clear.

