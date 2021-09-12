Parris Campbell start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts have an interesting mix at receiver and hope that combination can yield good results in 2021. Carson Wentz steps in at quarterback to help boost a relatively young group forward. T.Y. Hilton is out for the season, meaning there’s an opening for more opportunities in the passing game. One player set to take advantage is Parris Campbell.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Parris Campbell

Campbell’s 2020 season was cut short with injuries, but he appeared set to have a solid sophomore campaign. With Michael Pittman Jr. currently holding the No. 1 receiver spot, Campbell should be the No. 2 guy with Hilton out. If Wentz clicks, Campbell should have success this year. He’s not one of the top fantasy receivers, but he’ll get the job done in spot duty while also being a viable flex play if everything works out.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you’re in a deep league or you have multiple flex spots, Campbell could be worth playing Week 1. The Colts are likely going to need Wentz to make some big throws in this one and Campbell should be in favorable matchups compared to Pittman. The question is whether the receiver is healthy himself after last season’s injuries. In smaller, one-flex leagues, Campbell is best left on the bench.